Atheios Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $19,029.20 and $15.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,843,775 coins and its circulating supply is 47,146,460 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

