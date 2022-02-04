UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

UGI stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 10,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,643. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. UGI has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock worth $11,789,634 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

