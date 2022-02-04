UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

NYSE UGI opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

Get UGI alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.