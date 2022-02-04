Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,574 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bill.com by 663.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,004,000 after buying an additional 536,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,115 shares of company stock valued at $129,211,943. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. increased their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.80.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $38.87 on Friday, hitting $209.15. 39,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.68.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

