Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Shares of SWKS opened at $138.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

