FantasyGold (FGC) Market Capitalization Tops $50,168.71

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $50,168.71 and approximately $114.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.83 or 0.07286706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00053514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,330.40 or 0.99861571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006700 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

