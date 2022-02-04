UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of PATH stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $34.36. 85,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,603. UiPath has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $4,518,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,660 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,183 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.