Analysts Set Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) PT at $15.00

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

BLDE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,995. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $19.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

