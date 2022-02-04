Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.67.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,824. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

