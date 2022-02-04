Peterson Wealth Management Has $5.45 Million Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 4.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 348,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 331,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 97,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. 1,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,652. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

