Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSR traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. 247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,446. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.03.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

