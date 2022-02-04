Financial Insights Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 92.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 31,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $24,010,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.46. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,869. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

