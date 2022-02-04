Zacks: Analysts Anticipate E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for E2open Parent.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETWO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.84. 23,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,652. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 104,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 78,849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 102.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E2open Parent (ETWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.