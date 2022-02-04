Firestone Capital Management Invests $25.34 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,337,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 8.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,217. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.38 and its 200-day moving average is $163.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

