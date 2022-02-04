MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 350 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 757.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after buying an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.