Peterson Wealth Management Has $995,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 668.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $277,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.