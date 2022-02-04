Peterson Wealth Management Purchases 375 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $143.72. 69 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,835. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $136.07 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.69.

