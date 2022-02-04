Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XAR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,873. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.63.

