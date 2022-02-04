Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,153,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXTG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.24. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,142. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.232 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

