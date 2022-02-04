Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 268,460 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,501,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 101,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,757,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.74. 3,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,018. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

