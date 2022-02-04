The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 3.6% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Shares of SHW traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.19. 22,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,992. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.