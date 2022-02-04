Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $204,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,474. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

