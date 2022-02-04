Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 918 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 0.7% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

