FCA Corp TX Has $6.04 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

