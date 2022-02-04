FCA Corp TX Sells 113 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FCA Corp TX reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.7% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.03. 35,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,833. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

