Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. 2,569,174 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

