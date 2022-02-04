Raymond James Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $60.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 37,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

