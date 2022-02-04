Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,147 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.20.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $15.04 on Friday, hitting $523.91. 4,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $578.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

