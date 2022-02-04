FFT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.32. 18,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,388. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.