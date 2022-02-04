Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Announces Earnings Results

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Shares of NYSE IBA traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

