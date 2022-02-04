BitCore (BTX) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $141,654.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,226.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.65 or 0.07302699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00291700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.72 or 0.00737613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00072160 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00401819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00231221 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

