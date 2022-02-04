PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. PNM Resources updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,256. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

