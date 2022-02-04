Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 73.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $389.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.