Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 15,658 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,658 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

