Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.