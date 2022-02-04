Zacks: Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.26. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HST. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 151,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

