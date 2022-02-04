AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.52

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 82038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AES by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after buying an additional 2,275,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AES by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,541,000 after buying an additional 1,942,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AES by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after buying an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

