UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $180.60

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $180.60 and last traded at $180.91, with a volume of 257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.93.

UNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.