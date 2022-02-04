Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) vs. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Financial Comparison

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 1.00% 2.14% 0.30% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grupo Supervielle and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 1 0 0 0 1.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus target price of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.84%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $1.05 billion 0.16 $49.70 million $0.10 18.60 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.96 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats Grupo Supervielle on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons. The Corporate Banking segment focuses in advisory services at a corporate and financial level, as well as the administration of assets and loans targeted to big clients. The Treasury segment operates with Government Securities of the Group, syndicated loans, and financial lease. The Consumer segment consists of loans and other credit products targeted to middle and lower-middle income sectors and non-financial products and services. The Insurance segment comprises insurance products, with a focus on life insurance. The Asset Management and Other Services segment offers mutual funds and other products and services. The company was founded on October 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

