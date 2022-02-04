HyperDAO (HDAO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.99 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $112.34 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 75.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00108606 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

