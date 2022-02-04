Bird.Money (BIRD) Reaches Market Cap of $5.90 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for $62.17 or 0.00154539 BTC on major exchanges. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $202,193.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00108606 BTC.

About Bird.Money

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @_birdmoney (https://twitter.com/_birdmoney). Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money.

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

