Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Announces Earnings Results

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of LCI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 51,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 95,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lannett in the third quarter worth $91,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Lannett in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lannett by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

