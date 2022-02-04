Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.86 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.20. The company had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,409. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cavco Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

