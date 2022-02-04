Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $542.98 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of UnitedHealth Group worth $542,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,630,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,809,282,000 after acquiring an additional 157,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UNH traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.75. 60,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.57. The company has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

