Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 4.3%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 14,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,280,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Azul by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

