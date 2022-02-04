Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $26,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $25,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $26,090.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $28,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $26,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $24,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $28,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $91,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. 10,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

