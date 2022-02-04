Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading 8.3% Higher

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 178,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 162,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The company has a current ratio of 41.89, a quick ratio of 41.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.