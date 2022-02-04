Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.55

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$27.55 and last traded at C$26.80, with a volume of 79140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.82.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$740,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,619.04. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$461,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Insiders sold a total of 101,268 shares of company stock worth $2,431,385 over the last three months.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

