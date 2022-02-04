Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Ben Stocks Sells 157,145 Shares

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) insider Ben Stocks sold 157,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.74), for a total transaction of £1,021,442.50 ($1,373,275.75).

Porvair stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 676 ($9.09). 8,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porvair plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 510 ($6.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 772 ($10.38). The company has a market capitalization of £312.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 702.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 665.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday.

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

