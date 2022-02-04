Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 726,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 485,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 423,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

